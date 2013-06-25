SNB's franc cap remains key policy tool- Zurbruegg

LUGANO, Switzerland, June 25 The Swiss National Bank's cap on the franc remains a key policy instrument, SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Tuesday.

"1.20 is still necessary because we can't be sure what will happen in the euro zone", Zurbruegg said, speaking at the centre for banking studies in Lugano, Switzerland.

Without the cap, further uncertainty could send the franc much higher against the euro, he said.

The SNB reasserted its commitment last week to its 1.20-per-euro lid on the Swiss franc, imposed in September 2011 after investors fleeing the euro zone crisis bid the safe-haven unit up to record levels.

