Swiss cenbank's Zurbruegg says no limit to balance sheet -Bilan

ZURICH Oct 25 The Swiss National Bank has no
limits for expanding its balance sheet, Vice Chairman Fritz
Zurbruegg told Swiss magazine Bilan in an interview published on
Tuesday.
Asked whether the size of the SNB's balance sheet, inflated
by interventions in the currency market to keep a lid on the
Swiss franc, was limiting the central bank's room for action,
Zurbruegg said: "We have not set out any limits for the
expansion of our balance sheet."
He also said the franc was still significantly overvalued
and strong turbulence on financial markets and higher political
risks could push it up again.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)