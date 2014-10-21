SNB's Zurbruegg says current interest rates appropriate

GENEVA Oct 21 Swiss National Bank board member
Fritz Zurbruegg said on Tuesday current interest rates were
appropriate and the central bank would defend its cap on the
Swiss franc with unlimited purchases of foreign currency and
take further measures if needed.
"Current interest rates are appropriate from a price
stability perspective," Zurbruegg told a public conference at
the Graduate Institute in Geneva.
He said the franc was still highly valued and the SNB stood
ready to purchase unlimited amounts of foreign currency to
defend its cap of 1.20 francs per euro and could take further
measures immediately if needed.
(Reporting by Tom Miles)