SNB's Zurbruegg says current interest rates appropriate

GENEVA Oct 21 Swiss National Bank board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Tuesday current interest rates were appropriate and the central bank would defend its cap on the Swiss franc with unlimited purchases of foreign currency and take further measures if needed.

"Current interest rates are appropriate from a price stability perspective," Zurbruegg told a public conference at the Graduate Institute in Geneva.

He said the franc was still highly valued and the SNB stood ready to purchase unlimited amounts of foreign currency to defend its cap of 1.20 francs per euro and could take further measures immediately if needed. (Reporting by Tom Miles)