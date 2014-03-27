版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 28日 星期五 02:43 BJT

Negative rates part of SNB's arsenal to defend cap - Zurbruegg

ZURICH, March 27 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is prepared to use a variety of measures to defend its 1.20 per euro cap on the Swiss franc, including negative interest rates, an SNB board said on Thursday.

Asked whether the SNB would follow the European Central Bank if the latter decided to introduce negative interest rates, Fritz Zurbruegg said: "We've always stressed that we have a whole pallet of instruments available ... to defend this minimum exchange rate." He said the SNB would also be prepared to use a negative interest rate to achieve this goal. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Andrew Roche)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐