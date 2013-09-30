SNC-Lavalin looks to sell equity stake in AltaLink

| TORONTO, Sept 30
TORONTO, Sept 30 SNC-Lavalin Group
wants to sell an equity stake in AltaLink, Alberta's largest
regulated electricity transmission company, the Canadian
engineering and construction company said on Monday.
AltaLink, which owns more than half of Alberta's
transmission grid, operates and maintains about 12,000
kilometers of transmission lines and 280 substations, serving 85
percent of the province's population. It is wholly owned by SNC.
The move is part of SNC's strategic plan, announced at its
annual meeting in May, to trim its ownership of infrastructure
investments and monetize assets.
In early September, the company said it was selling 66
percent of its minority interest in Astoria Project Partners.
In a note to clients, Maxim Sytchev, an analyst at Dundee
Securities, said that selling a stake in AltaLink is necessary.
He said AltaLink is undervalued and noted SNC's need to pour
C$600 million ($582.38 million) to C$1 billion into the
transmission company over the next three years.
"While SNC is in a net cash position, AltaLink's cash
requirements would have still posed a drag to SNC's cash
balance," said Sytchev, who has a "buy" rating on SNC and values
AltaLink's equity state at C$10.32 a share versus a consensus of
C$8.00 to C$9.00 a share.
"A sale to a strategic or passive (read pension fund)
investor is even better when compared to a spin-off," he added.
SNC shares rose 3.3 percent to C$42.70 on Monday morning on
the Toronto Stock Exchange to their highest level since Aug. 1.
The stock gained even though the market's benchmark index was
down about 0.6 percent.
The company said it will look all possibilities for selling
the stake, including a private sale, public market options or a
strategic partnership. Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets
are SNC's financial advisers.
Separately, SNC, which has been immersed in a far-reaching
scandal involving bribery and corruption, announced new
compliance initiatives and said efforts on corporate ethics were
on track.
SNC, which brought in Andreas Pohlmann from Siemens as its
new chief compliance officer earlier this year, said it has
created an anti-corruption manual for its 34,000 global
employees. It said it has also set out new due diligence
procedures to follow before entering into agreements and hired
compliance officers throughout the company.