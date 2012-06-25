Accused SNC-Lavalin execs appear in Toronto court

* Two former executives charged under bribery act
* Allegations relate to Bangladesh bridge project
* Preliminary hearing set for next year
TORONTO, June 25 Two former executives of
Canadian engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc accused
of bribing officials in Bangladesh appeared in a Toronto court
on Monday to set a date for a preliminary hearing that will
start next year.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested the
executives, Ramesh Shah, 61, and Mohammad Ismail, 48, in
February following a 2011 raid on SNC offices. The company is
one of the world's largest engineering firms.
The Toronto-area men were charged under the Corruption of
Foreign Public Officials Act, which targets any person who,
"directly or indirectly gives, offers or agrees to give or offer
a loan, reward advantage or benefit of any kind to a foreign
public official".
Their preliminary hearing will be held in Toronto early next
year, according to a court clerk.
Neither SNC-Lavalin nor the RCMP would comment.
Canadian authorities launched an investigation last year
into alleged corruption in the bidding process for the Padma
Bridge project in Bangladesh.
The case was brought to Canada's attention by the World
Bank, which had agreed to lend Bangladesh $1.2 billion to build
the 6-km (4-mile) bridge linking the country's underdeveloped
south with the capital, Dhaka, and the main port of Chittigong.
SNC had bid to supervise the contractor on the project. The
company did not win that contract, which would have been worth
C$10 million.
The World Bank has since suspended its loan, and temporarily
barred a SNC-Lavalin subsidiary from bidding on its contracts in
the country.
The Montreal-based company is also caught up in an
investigation into $56 million in mysterious payments to
"agents" on construction contracts, who, in fact, did not exist.
In March, Pierre Duhaime resigned as chief executive of
101-year-old SNC after revelations he had authorized the
payments, but details surrounding the matter remain shrouded in
mystery.
The company's shares fell C$1.08, or 2.8 percent, to C$37.48
on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.