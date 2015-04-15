版本:
Consortium led by SNC-Lavalin to build new Montreal bridge

OTTAWA, April 15 Canada's announced on Wednesday that a consortium led by SNC-Lavalin will build a new multi-billion dollar bridge in the Montreal region.

The government, which said it expected the bridge would be in service by 2018, has previously estimated it would cost about C$5 billion ($4.07 billion) but did not provide an updated estimate on Wednesday. ($1 = 1.2292 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Mike De Souza)
