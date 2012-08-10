SNC-Lavalin appoints Robert Card as new CEO

Aug 10 Canadian construction and engineering
company SNC-Lavalin, caught up in allegations of
improper payments, named Robert Card as its new chief executive.
Card's appointment will be effective Oct. 1, the company
said.
Card has nearly 40 years of experience in the infrastructure
and the energy sectors and has served as the under secretary to
the U.S. Department of Energy, the company said.
Former CEO Pierre Duhaime stepped down in March after an
internal investigation found he had broken company rules by
authorizing $56 million in mysterious payments.
The company said in early August massive project cost
overruns had led a sharp drop in its quarterly profit and forced
it to cut its outlook.
SNC-Lavalin's shares closed at C$37.50 on Friday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.