July 21 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said it won a contract from Stornoway Diamonds Inc to provide engineering and some other services for a project in the James Bay region of Quebec.

SNC, Canada's biggest engineering and construction company, said the cost related to the scope of services at the Renard Diamond project is estimated to be more than $425 million.

It was not immediately clear if the figures were in Canadian or U.S. dollars. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)