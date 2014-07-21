UPDATE 1-SNC-Lavalin wins engineering contract for Quebec diamond project

(Adds details, background, shares)
July 21 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
said it won a contract from Stornoway Diamonds Inc to provide
engineering and other services for a project in the James Bay
region of Quebec.
SNC, Canada's biggest engineering and construction company,
said the cost related to the scope of services at the Renard
Diamond project was estimated to be more than C$425 million
($395.6 million).
SNC said it expected annual ore production at the project,
which started in 2012, to exceed 2.16 million tons, with average
diamond production anticipated at 1.6 million carats per year.
The company will provide engineering, procurement and
construction management services for the mineral processing
plant, a liquid natural gas power plant and other on-site
utilities.
SNC said in June that it would buy engineering group Kentz
Corp in a 1.16 billion pound deal to expand its
high-growth and high-margin operations in the oil and gas
industry.
SNC's shares closed at C$56.28 on the Toronto Stock Exchange
on Friday. The stock has risen about 18 percent this year to
Friday's close.
($1 = 1.07 Canadian dollars)
