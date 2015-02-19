UPDATE 1-Canada police lay corruption charges against SNC-Lavalin

(Adds comments from SNC chief, details)

TORONTO Feb 19 The Canadian police laid corruption charges against SNC-Lavalin Group and some of its units on Thursday, in relation to their operations in Libya.

A statement from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it had charged SNC-Lavalin, SNC-Lavalin Construction Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc. with offering C$47.7 million ($38.2 million) in bribes to Libyan officials between 2001 and 2011.

It also charged the three with defrauding Libya of C$129.8 million over the same time period.

SNC said the charges were without merit and that it would vigorously defend itself and plead not guilty.

"The charges stem from the same alleged activities of former employees from over three years ago in Libya, which are publicly known, and that the company has cooperated on with authorities since then," said SNC Chief Executive Robert Card, in a statement.

SNC's former chief executive, Pierre Duhaime, resigned in 2012 following the discovery of $56 million in missing funds and was later arrested. He was among several executives accused of fraud and other criminal offenses in a scandal that stretched from Montreal to Tripoli.

The company said that if charges are appropriate, they should be applied against the individuals in question and not the company.

SNC said it would continue to fully cooperate with authorities to ensure that any individuals who are believed to have committed illegal acts are brought to justice. It will also consider claims against these individuals to recover any damages the company has suffered as a result.

($1=$1.25 Canadian) (Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto, with additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jeffrey Hodgson and Bernadette Baum)