SNC-Lavalin says recoups some funds in corruption case

TORONTO Oct 1 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
said on Wednesday it has recovered some funds it lost to former
company executive Riadh Ben Aissa and could sue him for more
after a Swiss court accepted his guilty pleas to
money-laundering and other criminal charges.
The Montreal-based engineering and construction company, one
of the world's largest, said it was pleased to have recovered
some money and preserves the right "to assert other civil claims
against Mr. Ben Aissa in the future, including for the recovery
of additional funds".
It did not say how much it had recovered.
SNC said it has also been recognized as an injured party in
the proceedings, being held in the Federal Crime Court of
Switzerland.
Canadian media reports said Ben Aissa faces almost
immediate extradition back to Canada where other criminal
charges tied to a kickback scheme for a C$1.3 billion ($1.16
billion) hospital construction contract in Montreal await.
The court ruling is the latest development in a far-reaching
ethics and corruption scandal, which erupted in 2012 after SNC
uncovered tens of millions of dollars in mysterious payments
made by company officials. That discovery led to the departure
of, and charges against, its former chief executive.
SNC, which launched an ethics and compliance program
following the scandal, reiterated on Wednesday that it is
committed to clean business practices and to protecting the
company from fraud in the future.
Ben Aissa, a former SNC vice-president in charge of
construction, left the company in February 2012 and was arrested
on money laundering and corruption charges in Switzerland two
months later.
According to a 2013 affidavit, the Royal Canadian Mounted
Police said Ben Aissa allegedly paid bribes to the son of slain
Libyan dictator, Muammar Gaddafi, in exchange for major
contracts in Libya. The RCMP allegations were based on
information from Swiss anti-corruption investigators.
