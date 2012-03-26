SNC-Lavalin says no knowledge of any criminal probe

BRIEF-Northland Power qtrly free cash flow per share $0.69
* Northland Power delivers outstanding 2016 results and significant progress on growth initiatives
March 26 Canadian engineering company SNC-Lavalin has no knowledge of any criminal investigation or any probe by a regulatory authority into its affairs, Chairman Gwyn Morgan said on Monday.
His comments came after SNC Chief Executive Pierre Duhaime quit after an internal investigation found that tens of millions of dollars in mysterious payments authorized by him breached the company's code of ethics.
SNC also said it has no plans to wind down operations in Libya or in North Africa.
* Northland Power delivers outstanding 2016 results and significant progress on growth initiatives
Feb 24 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc posted an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales due to higher demand.
* For fy 2017, continue to anticipate annual adjusted ebitda of $40 million-$55 million, based on a wti forecast of $45 to $60 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: