SNC-Lavalin says no knowledge of any criminal probe

March 26 Canadian engineering company SNC-Lavalin has no knowledge of any criminal investigation or any probe by a regulatory authority into its affairs, Chairman Gwyn Morgan said on Monday.

His comments came after SNC Chief Executive Pierre Duhaime quit after an internal investigation found that tens of millions of dollars in mysterious payments authorized by him breached the company's code of ethics.

SNC also said it has no plans to wind down operations in Libya or in North Africa.