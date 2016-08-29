UPDATE 1-Canada's SNC-Lavalin says it is mulling offer for French business

(Adds comment from analyst note, stock price)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL Aug 29 Canadian construction and
engineering company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said on
Monday it is weighing an offer for its entire business in
France, which has about 1,100 employees and manages 17 regional
airports in the country.
The offer, for an undisclosed amount, comes from a
partnership comprising private French companies Impact Holding
and Ciclad Gestion, SNC spokesman Louis-Antoine Paquin said by
email, confirming a report last week in Canada's La Presse
newspaper.
Paquin said the company started a consultation process on
Aug. 22 with employee representatives in France over the
potential sale.
"We intend to consider this offer as it is consistent with
our efforts to align our activities with our global business
strategy," he wrote.
In a note to clients last week following the La Presse
article, Desjardins analyst Benoit Poirier wrote he believed the
French division could command a higher price tag than the C$45
million ($34.6 million) SNC received when it sold its Canadian
real estate facilities management business earlier this year.
"We believe the sale could have positive implications for
consolidated margins given the tough competitive landscape in
the French market," Poirier wrote.
SNC Lavalin stock was down 26 Canadian cents to C$55.94 in
Toronto trading on Monday afternoon.
($1 = 1.3010 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and
Alan Crosby)