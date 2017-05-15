版本:
SNC-Lavalin says won't raise offer for WS Atkins

LONDON May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.

SNC-Lavalin agreed to buy WS Atkins last month in an all-cash C$3.6 billion ($2.63 billion) deal, at a price of 2,080 pence per share.

U.S. activist investor Elliott Capital Advisors bought a 6.8 percent in WS Atkins a day after the terms of the deal were announced.

The offer will only be increased if a third party announces a possible or firm offer for WS Atkins, SNC-Lavalin said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3666 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
