SNC-Lavalin cuts earnings forecast, plans job cuts

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
Nov 6 Canadian engineering and construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc cut its full-year earnings forecast as it reported a third-quarter profit on Thursday, citing weakness in its mining business and other challenges, and said it would reduce its workforce by 9 percent over the next 18 months.
The Montreal-based company said it now expected earnings between C$2.15 and C$2.40 a share for 2014, down from its previous forecast of between C$2.80 and C$3.05 a share.
Net income was C$69.0 million, or 45 Canadian cents a share, compared with a net loss of C$72.7 million, or 48 Canadian cents, a year earlier. Revenue edged up to C$2.00 billion from C$1.95 billion. (Editing by W Simon)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.