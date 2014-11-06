UPDATE 1-SNC-Lavalin to cut 4,000 jobs, slashes earnings forecast

(Adds detail on cuts, forecasts, background.)

Nov 6 Canadian engineering and construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc cut its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday, citing weakness in its mining business and other challenges, and announced an 18-month plan to scale back parts of its business, cutting its workforce by 9 percent.

The news came as SNC reported a third quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss. The Montreal-based company has been trying to push through a far-reaching scandal involving allegations of fraud and bribery, and deal with troubled projects launched by its previous management.

SNC said it plans to scale back in underperforming areas over the coming 18 months and shed some 4,000 jobs or 9 percent of its workforce globally. It said about three quarters of the cuts will be outside Canada.

The company did not offer much detail on which areas it would cut, but it did highlight weakness in the mining industry.

"While we remain committed to maintaining a leadership position in mining, a major global slowdown in the sector has created a ripple effect through other industries," said Chief Executive Robert Card in a release.

The company will book C$200 million ($175.25 million) in after taxes charges related to the restructuring over the next 18 months. It said the cuts should deliver about C$100 million after taxes in annual savings beginning in 2015.

SNC cut its full-year earnings forecast to between C$2.15 and C$2.40 a share, down from between C$2.80 and C$3.05 a share. Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of C$2.79 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Including its recent acquisition of resource-sector engineering group Kentz Corp, and the reorganization announced on Thursday, SNC said earnings would likely be in the range of 40 to 55 Canadian cents a share.

Third quarter net income was C$69.0 million, or 45 Canadian cents a share, compared with a net loss of C$72.7 million, or 48 Canadian cents, a year earlier. Revenue edged up to C$2.00 billion from C$1.95 billion.

