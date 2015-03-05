UPDATE 1-SNC-Lavalin boosts dividend, but profit outlook below estimates

(Adds forecasts, adjusted results, market reaction.)
TORONTO, March 5 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
reported adjusted earnings that were little changed from a year
earlier and raised its dividend, but forecast 2015 earnings
below expectations, sending its shares lower.
Shares in the Montreal-based engineering and construction
firm's dropped 4.7 percent to C$37.70 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
SNC-Lavalin has been rocked by a years-long scandal
involving allegations of fraud and bribery against former
executives. Last month Canadian police brought charges against
the company directly, and SNC has said it will plead not guilty.
For 2015, it forecast earnings per share between C$1.60 and
C$1.90, and adjusted earnings from the engineering and
construction business between C$1.30 and C$1.60 a share.
Analysts, on average, had looked for earnings of C$2.95 a share
for 2015, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company raised its quarterly dividend 4 percent to 25
Canadian cents a share.
SNC reported a net loss of C$255.6 million, or C$1.67 a
share, for its core engineering and construction business,
compared with earnings of C$31.3 million, or 21 Canadian cents a
year earlier, as results were hurt by restructuring charges and
other unusual items. Adjusted earnings in that segment rose to
15 Canadian cents a share, from 12 Canadian cents, boosted in
part by the oil and gas segment.
Excluding a gain on the previously announced sale of
electricity transmission company AltaLink and a restructuring
charge, earnings from SNC-Lavalin's smaller infrastructure
concession investments business fell to 55 Canadian cents a
share from 58 Canadian cents, hurt by a smaller contribution
from the 407 toll highway.
Together, adjusted earnings were 70 Canadian cents a share,
flat from a year earlier.
Net income rose to C$1.15 billion ($923.84 million), or
C$7.51 a share, from C$92.5 million, or 61 Canadian cents, on a
C$1.32 billion gain on the AltaLink deal.
Revenue rose 33 percent to C$2.8 billion, boosted by SNC's
acquisition of energy-focused engineering group Kentz Corp,
which closed in August.
($1 = $1.24 Canadian)
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)