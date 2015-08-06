SNC-Lavalin adjusted earnings rise slightly

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
Aug 6 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported lower second quarter earnings on Thursday, hurt in part by restructuring charges, but adjusted earnings edged higher as revenue jumped, boosted by last year's acquisition of engineering group Kentz Corp.
Net income at the Montreal-based engineering and construction firm fell to C$26.5 million ($20.13 million), or 17 Canadian cents a share, from C$32.1 million, or 21 Canadian cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose to C$2.25 billion from C$1.70 billion.
Excluding an amortization charge related to the Kentz acquisition and other unusual items, earnings rose to C$53.2 million from C$52.0 million.
($1 = 1.3164 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.