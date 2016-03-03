Canada's SNC-Lavalin profit falls 96 pct

March 3 Canadian engineering and construction
company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc posted a 96 percent fall
in quarterly profit from a year ago, when it recorded a C$1.32
billion gain from selling its interest in electricity
transmission company AltaLink.
Net income attributable to the company fell to C$49.2
million ($36.7 million), or 33 Canadian cents per share, for the
quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$1.15 billion, or C$7.51 per share,
a year earlier.
Montreal, Quebec-based SNC's revenue fell 6 percent to
C$2.65 billion.
($1 = C$1.34)
(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Anet Josline
Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)