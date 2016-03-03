UPDATE 2-Canada's SNC-Lavalin posts better-than-expected profit

(Adds CEO comments from investor call, paragraphs 3-6)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL March 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
posted a better-than-expected adjusted profit for the
fourth quarter and said profit at its core engineering and
construction business in 2016 would be higher than in 2015.
Chief Executive Officer Neil Bruce had said in November he
expected "flattish" revenues next year, as SNC prepared to cut
costs to help hit 2017 margin targets in a weaker economy.
Bruce, who succeeded Robert Card in October, had at the time
also announced a sweeping cost-cutting program to help deliver
an annualized EBITDA margin of 7 percent in the company's energy
and construction business. On Thursday, Bruce said the program
should reduce SNC's 2016 expenses by about C$100 million.
Bruce told analysts SNC is focused on the Middle East, with
the oil and gas and power sectors serving as the company's main
contributors to net income, despite being "under margin
pressure" given weak energy prices.
Bruce also said SNC is looking to grow through acquisitions,
but not in the short-term.
"It's a key part of the five year strategy but you won't
hear us talking about acquisitions much during the first half of
this year," Bruce said.
Adjusted profit at the business rose to 44 Canadian cents
per share in the three months ended Dec. 31, from 15 Canadian
cents per share a year earlier. The business accounted for 65
percent of SNC's total adjusted profit.
The company said it expected adjusted earnings from the
business to rise to C$1.50-C$1.70 per share this year from
C$1.34 in 2015.
SNC also raised its quarterly dividend by 1 Canadian cent to
26 Canadian cents per share.
Net income attributable to SNC was C$49.2 million ($36.7
million), or 33 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter.
It earned C$1.15 billion, or C$7.51 per share, in the
year-ago quarter, which included a C$1.32 billion gain on the
sale of its interest in electricity transmission company
AltaLink.
Excluding items, SNC earned 67 Canadian cents per share in
the latest quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of 42
Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Montreal, Quebec-based SNC's revenue fell 6 percent to
C$2.65 billion.
($1 = C$1.34)
