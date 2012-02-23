UPDATE 2-SNC-Lavalin eyes profit boost from nuclear business

* SNC bought government's commercial reactor unit last year
* Refurbishment, new builds seen holding great potential
* Sees nuclear as "significant portion" of bottom line
* Calls for Ontario to proceed with new reactors
OTTAWA, Feb 23 SNC-Lavalin Group,
which bought out the Canadian government's Candu commercial
nuclear reactor business in October, said on Thursday it was
looking for a significant boost to its profits from the nuclear
energy business in coming years.
Patrick Lamarre, the group's executive vice-president for
global power, said refurbishment jobs in Argentina and Canada,
along with opportunities to build new reactors in Jordan,
Romania, Turkey, Argentina and China held great potential.
"We hope they'll be bringing up some significant upsides in
the future," Lamarre told reporters at a nuclear energy
conference.
"Our nuclear business is something we believe in. We believe
there is a future in it ... and this is a high area of focus for
us to make it a significant portion of our bottom line."
He said major contracts to extend the life of reactors by as
much as 30 years were completed last year in South Korea and
would be finished this year at the Bruce Power generating
station in Ontario and the Pointe Lepreau facility in New
Brunswick.
In a speech at the conference, Lamarre appealed to
the Ontario government to proceed with long-delayed plans to
build new reactors, saying it was important to maintain nuclear
expertise in the province as a platform to be able to market
Candu technology abroad.
He also said that Ontario risked a hollowing-out
of the manufacturing sector with ever-increasing electricity
prices.
"The truth is that energy costs can reach a
tipping point, where it drives job-creating investment to more
affordable jurisdictions," Lamarre said.
Acknowledging the Ontario government's budget crunch, he
said financing could be structured in a way that would not
require government spending.
Such a deal would have equity investors, backed with bank
loans, offering a power-purchase agreement at a defined price.