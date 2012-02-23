UPDATE 2-SNC-Lavalin eyes profit boost from nuclear business

* SNC bought government's commercial reactor unit last year

OTTAWA, Feb 23 SNC-Lavalin Group, which bought out the Canadian government's Candu commercial nuclear reactor business in October, said on Thursday it was looking for a significant boost to its profits from the nuclear energy business in coming years.

Patrick Lamarre, the group's executive vice-president for global power, said refurbishment jobs in Argentina and Canada, along with opportunities to build new reactors in Jordan, Romania, Turkey, Argentina and China held great potential.

"We hope they'll be bringing up some significant upsides in the future," Lamarre told reporters at a nuclear energy conference.

"Our nuclear business is something we believe in. We believe there is a future in it ... and this is a high area of focus for us to make it a significant portion of our bottom line."

He said major contracts to extend the life of reactors by as much as 30 years were completed last year in South Korea and would be finished this year at the Bruce Power generating station in Ontario and the Pointe Lepreau facility in New Brunswick.

In a speech at the conference, Lamarre appealed to the Ontario government to proceed with long-delayed plans to build new reactors, saying it was important to maintain nuclear expertise in the province as a platform to be able to market Candu technology abroad.

He also said that Ontario risked a hollowing-out of the manufacturing sector with ever-increasing electricity prices.

"The truth is that energy costs can reach a tipping point, where it drives job-creating investment to more affordable jurisdictions," Lamarre said.

Acknowledging the Ontario government's budget crunch, he said financing could be structured in a way that would not require government spending.

Such a deal would have equity investors, backed with bank loans, offering a power-purchase agreement at a defined price.