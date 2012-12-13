SNC-Lavalin suspends payments to ex-CEO arrested for fraud

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities qtrly adj net earnings per share C$0.18
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
Dec 13 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, Canada's biggest engineering company, said it will suspend payments to ex-Chief Executive Pierre Duhaime that were part of his departure package, nearly two weeks after he was arrested on fraud-related charges.
The Montreal-based company said there may be facts regarding Duhaime that the board was not aware of at the time of his departure.
Duhaime, who resigned in March, was arrested at his home by Quebec's anti-corruption squad on charges of fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and use of false documents.
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: