Canada says will cooperate with SNC-Lavalin probe

OTTAWA, April 30 The Canadian government said on
Monday it will cooperate fully with investigations into alleged
wrongdoing at engineering firm SNC-Lavalin and provide
consular assistance to a former executive under arrest in
Switzerland.
"There are very serious allegations being made against this
company, there are very serious investigations," said Foreign
Affairs Minister John Baird in Parliament.
"The government will do everything it can to support
investigations and to be as helpful as we possibly can. Anyone
who breaks the law should bear the full force of the law ...
whether it be in Canada or abroad," he said.