SNC Lavalin CEO sees growth potential despite scandal

* New CEO, Robert Card, sees "a lot of potential growth
areas"
* Card says several weeks needed before setting SNC's
strategy
* La Presse reports SNC made "dubious payments" to win
Montreal contract
* SNC chairman says global economic slowdown will require
repositioning
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, Oct 1 SNC Lavalin Group has
strong long-term growth potential despite the chilling effect of
a misconduct scandal, its new CEO said on Monday, even as a
fre sh rep ort surfaced about mysterious payments allegedly made
by the Canadian engineering and construction company to win a
contract.
Chief Executive Robert Card, in his first day on the job,
said he would need several weeks before he could set his
strategy to restore SNC to firm footing after a far-reaching
ethics scandal first rocked the company earlier this year.
Card replaces former CEO Pierre Duhaime, who resigned as
chief executive of 101-year-old SNC in March after an internal
probe found that he had authorized $56 million in rogue payments
to agents on construction contracts that did not exist.
During a conference call with financial analysts and media
on Monday morning, both Card and Chairman Gwyn Morgan refused to
answer questions about police investigations into the
wrongdoing.
Shares of SNC have fallen more than 20 percent since early
February, when SNC announced that two executives, now implicated
in the misconduct, had left the company.
In a nother headache for the company, Montreal's La Presse,
citing unnamed sources, reported on Monday that SNC executives
are suspected of having made C$22 million ($22.36 million) in
"dubious payments" to get the giant C$1.3 billion contract to
build McGill's University Health Centre.
The newspaper said the C$22 million in payments, split up
and paid out to fake companies abroad in 2010 and 2011, are part
of the $56 million in mystery payments the company disclosed in
February.
"Investigations by domestic and international authorities
continue," Morgan said on the conference call, r eferring to
pr obes by police in Canada and Switzerland. "We are hopeful that
these investigations will get to the bottom of any wrongdoing
that may have been committed."
ROOM TO GROW
Card, a former long-time executive with U.S. engineering and
construction rival CH2M Hill Cos Ltd, said his top priority was
SNC's "social license" to operate, which includes such issues as
ethics, quality, and health and safety.
"SNC Lavalin has a lot of potential growth areas. We have to
look at what is the best fit for the company's current
capabilities and market outlook to know which ones are the
best," he said.
"In my former company, we viewed SNC as strong, but could be
stronger in all of its core markets: infrastructure, mining, oil
and gas, and its geographic spread, or key markets, where it has
limited presence right now. So we'll be looking at all of those
areas for future growth."
Card said his confidence in long-term prospects reflect
SNC's position at the "nexus of the world's critical problems of
energy, resources, environment, water," but admitted the
short-term outlook is less certain.
Still, SNC is not immune form the impact of a global
economic slowdown that is affecting new projects across all
sectors and geographies, Morgan said.
"This will require a repositioning into regions and sectors
of global growth," he said. "It may take time, but the board is
confident that Bob ... has the global perspective and the
strategic insight to take us forward into the future."
Card, who said he has purchased close to C$1 million in SNC
shares, has bought a home in Montreal and begun taking French
classes with his wife Nancy. Card does not speak French, a bone
of contention for some in Montreal, the financial hub of the
French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec.
Montreal-based SNC has said it does not believe the mystery
payments are related to Libya, where it has worked on several
projects, including the construction of a prison for the
now-deposed regime of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, but it
cannot say where the projects were located.
SNC said its former head of construction, Riadh Ben Aissa,
may have "direct and significant knowledge" about most of the
transactions. Ben Aissa and former controller Stephane Roy,
suspended by the company in February, had ties with Gaddafi's
son, Saadi Gaddafi, Canadian media has reported.
Ben Aissa, who worked at SNC for 27 years, was taken into
Swiss custody in mid-April on suspicion of corrupt practices,
fraud and money laundering in connection with dealings in North
Africa.
Canadian police are also probing bribery allegations against
SNC executives involving a $1.2 billion bridge project in
Bangladesh. The World Bank has suspended its loan for the
development and temporarily barred a SNC Lavalin subsidiary from
bidding on its contracts in the country.
A preliminary hearing for the two former SNC executives will
start next year.
SNC shares were down 20 Canadian cents at C$37.75 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange in opening trade on Monday.