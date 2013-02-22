Canada's SNC Lavalin hires ex-Siemens compliance executive

TORONTO Feb 22 SNC Lavalin Group Inc,
the Canadian construction and engineering company mired in a
widening bribery scandal, has hired a former Siemens AG
compliance officer to help guide it on issues of
corporate ethics, SNC said on Friday.
Andreas Pohlmann, who will join SCN on March 1, served as
compliance chief at the German engineering company between 2007
and 2010 after Siemens was embroiled in an international bribery
scandal.
Siemens paid $1.6 billion to U.S. and European authorities
in 2008 to resolve allegations it paid bribes around the world
from Iraq to Argentina in the early part of the last decade.
SNC, Canada's largest engineering and construction company,
has been embroiled in an ethics and corruption scandal for more
than a year after it uncovered tens of millions of dollars in
mysterious payments.
SNC's former head of construction was charged in Switzerland
last November on allegations of money laundering and corruption
in relation to payments made in Libya. Investigators have also
widened their probe to include the company's dealings in
Algeria, according to reports this week.
Pohlmann, a lawyer with 25 years of experience in the field,
currently heads compliance and governance consulting firm
Pohlmann & Company.
"He has lived through experiences similar to ours, albeit on
a different scale, so we are confident that his expertise will
serve us well in the months to come as we move beyond the past
and towards the type of world-class compliance system that he
helped install at Siemens," said Robert G. Card, chief executive
of SNC Lavalin.