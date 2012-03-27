Canadian police investigating SNC-Lavalin

* Police won't comment on details
March 27 Canadian police confirmed on Tuesday
they are investigating engineering firm SNC-Lavalin
after an internal company probe found $56 million in mysterious
payments that were wrongly assigned to certain construction
projects.
"As the investigation is currently ongoing, we will not
comment on specific details," said Sergeant Marc Menard, head of
media relations at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's "A"
division.
SNC-Lavalin, one of the world's biggest engineering
companies, said on Monday its chief executive had stepped down
after an internal investigation found he had broken company
rules by authorizing the payments.
In announcing the resignation of Chief Executive Pierre
Duhaime, SNC said it was handing over material from its probe to
Canadian authorities and police.
The Autorité des marchés financiers, the securities
regulator for the province of Quebec, where SNC is based, said
it was "exchanging information" with SNC and that the company
was an "ongoing file".
SNC has said its former head of construction, Riadh Ben
Aissa, who left SNC in February, may have "direct and
significant knowledge" about most of the transactions. But the
company has not been able to meet with him.
Canadian newspapers have in recent weeks linked Ben Aissa in
an unflattering light to the family of deposed Libyan dictator
Muammar Gaddafi. However, SNC said it believed the payments were
not linked to Libya.
It is not the first time that SNC's business practices have
come under the spotlight. Canadian police last September
launched an investigation of SNC employees for possible
corruption involving a $1.2 billion bridge project financed by
the World Bank in Bangladesh.
SNC's stock ended nearly 1 percent higher at C$41.70 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday, bucking a weaker overall
market.