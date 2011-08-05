UPDATE 1-SNC Lavalin Q2 profit dips on weak infrastructure segment

* Q2 EPS C$0.66 vs C$0.78 year-ago

* Q2 rev rises 23 pct to C$1.67 bln (Follows alerts)

Aug 5 SNC-Lavalin Group reported a 16 percent fall in quarterly earnings on Friday hurt mainly by lower contributions from its infrastructure and environment as well as infrastructure concession investments segments.

SNC-Lavalin, Canada's biggest engineering company and one of the world's largest, said it earned C$100.7 million, or 66 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to end-June.

That compared with earnings of C$119.1 million , or 78 Canadian cents a share, in the same period last year.

SNC-Lavalin's revenue rose 23 percent to C$1.67 billion in the quarter.

Shares of the company closed at C$52.07 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)