UPDATE 1-SNC Lavalin Q2 profit dips on weak infrastructure segment

Aug 5 SNC-Lavalin Group reported a 16
percent fall in quarterly earnings on Friday hurt mainly by
lower contributions from its infrastructure and environment as
well as infrastructure concession investments segments.
SNC-Lavalin, Canada's biggest engineering company and one of
the world's largest, said it earned C$100.7 million, or 66
Canadian cents a share, in the three months to end-June.
That compared with earnings of C$119.1 million , or 78
Canadian cents a share, in the same period last year.
SNC-Lavalin's revenue rose 23 percent to C$1.67 billion in
the quarter.
Shares of the company closed at C$52.07 on Thursday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)