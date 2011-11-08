UPDATE 1-SNC-Lavalin wins C$650 mln oil sands contract

* Likely awarded by Canadian Natural Resources - analyst

* Contract is for froth treatment plant

* SNC-Lavalin's shares up 2.75 pct (Recasts with analyst comment and stock move)

Nov 8 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO) said on Tuesday it has won an engineering and construction contract worth more than C$650 million ($644 million) from a major oil sands producer, sending its shares higher.

SNC-Lavalin, Canada's biggest engineering group and one of the world's largest, did not identify the producer but an analyst said it was likely Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO).

Canadian Natural "was getting close to awarding a froth treatment plant award in Q3/11 and the C$650 million contract value makes sense," Alta Corp Capital analyst Maxim Sytchev said in a note to clients.

The froth treatment plant, located in Fort McMurray in northeastern Alberta, will process 155,000 barrels of feedstock per day wrung from the oil sands' heavy crude.

The contract win will help to boost SNC-Lavalin's backlog and may help it to win more contracts in the oil sands, said Desjardins analyst Pierre Lacroix.

"We believe this oil sands contract will also show investors that SNC can be competitive in the heavy oil sands region, especially after the company failed to obtain work on the Husky (HSE.TO) Sunrise project last year," Lacroix said in a note.

SNC-Lavalin's shares were 2.75 percent higher at C$52.38 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon.

SNC-Lavalin will carry out engineering, procurement and construction services on the facility. Engineering has already started and construction is scheduled to begin in February.

($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Rob Wilson)