SNC-Lavalin says client terminates oil sands plant contract

Dec 21 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said on Friday that a client had notified the company that it was terminating an engineering and construction contract awarded to SNC for a froth treatment plant in Alberta's oil sands last November.

SNC said in a statement the project will be removed from the company's backlog in the fourth quarter but that it did not anticipate that its termination will have a material impact on fourth-quarter earnings.

Montreal-based SNC is Canada's largest engineering company.