UPDATE 1-SNC-Lavalin reports loss on charges in North Africa

TORONTO Aug 2 Canadian engineering and construction company SNC Lavalin Group Ltd reported a quarterly net loss and lowered its financial forecasts for the year on Friday following charges taken on projects in two North African countries.

The company's shares fell 6.2 percent to C$40.35 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early dealings.

The net loss for the second quarter, ended June 30, was C$37.5 million ($36.2 million), or 25 Canadian cents a share, compared with net income of C$31.9 million, or 21 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before quarter. Revenue rose 1.6 percent to C$1.94 billion from a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company said results reflected operating losses of C$70.1 million at its oil and gas unit in Algeria and C$47 million at its infrastructure and environment business in Libya.

The company said it now expects 2013 net income to be in the range of C$220 million to C$235 million. In March, SNC said it expected net income for the year to rise between 10 percent and 15 percent from the C$309.1 million it earned in 2012.

"Due to a variety of unexpected factors, such as the ones with have experienced in the second quarter in North Africa, 2013 is proving to be a very challenging year for the company," Chief Executive Robert Card said.

SNC is also at the center of a far-reaching corporate misconduct scandal that includes allegations of bribery and fraud. Former top executives of the company have been charged with bribery and corruption for activities in several countries including Libya, Canada and Bangladesh.