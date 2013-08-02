UPDATE 1-SNC-Lavalin reports loss on charges in North Africa

TORONTO Aug 2 Canadian engineering and
construction company SNC Lavalin Group Ltd reported a
quarterly net loss and lowered its financial forecasts for the
year on Friday following charges taken on projects in two North
African countries.
The company's shares fell 6.2 percent to C$40.35 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange in early dealings.
The net loss for the second quarter, ended June 30, was
C$37.5 million ($36.2 million), or 25 Canadian cents a share,
compared with net income of C$31.9 million, or 21 Canadian cents
a share, in the year-before quarter. Revenue rose 1.6 percent to
C$1.94 billion from a year earlier.
The Montreal-based company said results reflected operating
losses of C$70.1 million at its oil and gas unit in Algeria and
C$47 million at its infrastructure and environment business in
Libya.
The company said it now expects 2013 net income to be in the
range of C$220 million to C$235 million. In March, SNC said it
expected net income for the year to rise between 10 percent and
15 percent from the C$309.1 million it earned in 2012.
"Due to a variety of unexpected factors, such as the ones
with have experienced in the second quarter in North Africa,
2013 is proving to be a very challenging year for the company,"
Chief Executive Robert Card said.
SNC is also at the center of a far-reaching corporate
misconduct scandal that includes allegations of bribery and
fraud. Former top executives of the company have been charged
with bribery and corruption for activities in several countries
including Libya, Canada and Bangladesh.