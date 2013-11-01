版本:
SNC-Lavalin reports quarterly loss as legacy projects drag

Nov 1 Canadian construction and engineering company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported a quarterly loss on Friday, as cost overruns from existing projects continued to hurt results.

The net loss for the third quarter was C$72.5 million, or 48 Canadian cents a share, compared with net income of C$113.9 million, or 75 Canadian cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue was C$1.95 billion, down slightly from C$1.98 billion in the third quarter of last year.
