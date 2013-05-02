版本:
SNC posts lower Q1 profit and announces new strategic plan

TORONTO May 2 Canadian construction and engineering company SNC Lavalin Group Inc reported lower first-quarter profit on Thursday and announced a new strategic plan that will include focusing on growth in its resources segment.

Net income was C$53.6 million ($53.17 million), or 35 Canadian cents per share, down from C$66.3 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

