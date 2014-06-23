版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 23日 星期一 21:01 BJT

BRIEF-SNC Lavalin comments from conference call

June 23 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : * Says success on Altalink sale and deal with Kentz could accelerate its plans

to monetize its 407 toll road stake * Says it is now more likely to move in the near-term rather than mid-term on

the 407 sale
