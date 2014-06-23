BRIEF-SNC Lavalin comments from conference call

BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 23 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : * Says success on Altalink sale and deal with Kentz could accelerate its plans
to monetize its 407 toll road stake * Says it is now more likely to move in the near-term rather than mid-term on
the 407 sale
* Prosperity Bancshares Inc reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Entergy Corp - affirmed its 2017 operational guidance in range of $4.75 to $5.35 per share