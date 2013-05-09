SNC says executive VP of oil and gas unit leaving

US STOCKS-Solid ADP data propels Wall St rally; Nasdaq at new high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
TORONTO May 9 SNC Lavalin Group Ltd, Canada's largest engineering and construction firm, said on Thursday the acting executive vice president of its oil and gas unit, Ric Sorbo, is leaving to pursue other opportunities.
Neil Bruce, president of its Resources, Environment & Water division, will take over immediately until a replacement can be found, the company said.
It was the latest in a series of management changes at SNC Lavalin, which earlier this month laid out a new growth strategy after a series of corruption and ethics misconduct cases involving former top executives.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone firm Telmex said on Wednesday it had been fined 5.3 million pesos ($283,016) by Mexico's telecoms regulator for failing to comply with the terms of its concession relating to public TV.
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, people familiar with the process told Reuters even as the Canadian miner grappled with a pipe rupture at the site.