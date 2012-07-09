SNC-Lavalin nuclear engineers go on strike

* About 850 engineers now on strike

* No contract talks are scheduled

TORONTO, July 9 Nuclear engineers at SNC-Lavalin Group Inc subsidiary Candu Energy went on strike on Monday in a contract dispute and no talks to end the strike are scheduled, their union said.

About 700 engineers joined 144 others who have already been on strike for five weeks, said Michael Ivanco, a senior scientist and vice president at the union, the Society of Professional Engineers and Associates.

The engineers are responsible for design and major service at CANDU reactors in Canada and around the world. They are not responsible for day-to-day reactor operations, and the strike is not expected to disrupt power supply.

The engineers have been without a contact since Jan. 1, 2011. Key sticking points in talks for a new deal have been compensation, pensions and seniority, Ivanco said.

"The most immediate impact that I can see is if the strike goes any length of time, people will scatter," said Ivanco. "In this industry, although new reactors are not being sold, there's a tremendous amount of work, and a lot of competitors looking to snap up people."

The workers became employees of SNC-Lavalin in October 2011 when the federal government sold off the commercial business of Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd, which designed the CANDU (CANada Deuterium Uranium) reactor, to a unit of SNC. All nuclear power plants in Canada are of CANDU design.

About 15 percent of Canada's electricity comes from nuclear power, according to the World Nuclear Association. Most of the reactors are in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, and they supply about half of the province's electricity.

SNC-Lavalin referred questions to Candu, which could not immediately be reached for comment.