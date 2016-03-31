UPDATE 1-Moroccan royal holding firm SNI reports 7.7 pct drop in 2015 profit

(Adds details and background)
RABAT, March 31 Morocco's National Investment
Co. (SNI), an investment holding firm controlled by the
country's monarchy, reported a 7.7 percent fall in 2015 net
profit, it said on Thursday.
Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to 3.31 billion
dirhams ($343.91 million) from 3.56 billion, a financial
statement published in the pro-palace newspaper Le Matin showed.
Year-earlier earnings were inflated by capital gains from
the sale of stakes in the food industry, it said.
Consolidated turnover fell 1.4 percent to 33.42 billion
dirhams while assets fell to 98.01 billion dirhams from 100.29
billions, it said.
SNI is the largest private stakeholder in the North African
kingdom's economy.
In 2013, it sold its stakes in dairy firm Centrale Laitiere
to French partner Danone, and the remaining 50 percent
holding in biscuit maker Bimo to Kraft Heinz Company. It
also sold the sole operator in Morocco's sugar industry,
Cosumar.
SNI sold its remaining minority stakes in Cosumar and
Centrale Laitiere in 2015.
It plans to focus its growth strategy on sectors such as
tourism, telecoms and renewable energy and to expand in Africa.
Rabat has recently launched a major renewable energy
development plan, designed to turn the North African country
into a main supplier of clean electricity to Europe. SNI's
subsidiary Nareva has been a major player in the plan with heavy
investment.
SNI is the main shareholder in some of the country's biggest
firms, including AttijariWafa Bank, miner Managem, energy firm
Nareva, cement company Lafarge Maroc and Marjane, Morocco's main
supermarket chain.
SNI said last year that it had hired Goldman Sachs and
Rothschild to advise it on the sale of a minority stake in
AttijariWafa Bank, one of Morocco's biggest lenders.
($1 = 9.6247 Moroccan dirham)
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely)