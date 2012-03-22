版本:
STXNEWS LATAM- Mexico's IPC slips after China data

Mexico's IPC stock index falls 0.26 percent to 38,334 points tracking lower Wall Street stocks as concerns about China's contracting factory activity in March overshadowed a four-year low in jobless claims in the United States.

