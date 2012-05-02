版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 2日 星期三 20:32 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil to lower income tax on workers-Estado

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff plans to cut income taxes on workers by slashing a levy on bonuses and equity stakes received as pay, O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Wednesday. Unions were told of the plans by Gilberto Carvalho, a senior cabinet minister, Estado added. The size and extent of the reduction will be negotiated with unions, the newspaper cited Carvalho as saying.

A spokeswoman for Rousseff's media office did not have an immediate comment on the Estado report. A spokeswoman for Carvalho could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment.

