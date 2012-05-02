版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 2日 星期三 21:18 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Vale names Downey as head of coal, fertilizers

Brazil's Vale , the world's largest iron ore producer, named Roger Downey as head of its fertilizers and coal unit, replacing Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo, the company said on Wednesday. The former Credit Suisse Group analyst was chief executive of MMX Mineração e Metálicos between 2009 and 2011.

