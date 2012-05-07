STXNEWS LATAM-Mexican shares flat after European elections

UPDATE 2-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
Mexico's IPC stock index trades near flat to 39,431 points after French and Greek elections cast doubt on whether austerity measures could resolve the region's debt crisis. Retailer and bank company Elektra led declines, falling 1.77 percent.
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.