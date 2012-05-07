版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Mexican shares flat after European elections

Mexico's IPC stock index trades near flat to 39,431 points after French and Greek elections cast doubt on whether austerity measures could resolve the region's debt crisis. Retailer and bank company Elektra led declines, falling 1.77 percent.

