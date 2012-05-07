STXNEWS LATAM-Banco do Brasil faces asset quality concerns-HSBC

Investor concerns regarding declining financial margins and eroding asset quality are likely to weigh on the performance of Banco do Brasil shares in the short term, analysts at HSBC Securities said in a report on Monday. A team of analysts led by Victor Galliano cut their estimates for Banco do Brasil earnings to 3.44 reais per share from 3.45 reais previously. "At these valuations, we believe the heightened government intervention and credit quality risks have, in large part, been discounted, although Banco do Brasil may still lack near-term re-rating catalysts," Galliano wrote. Banco do Brasil is currently trading at a 44 percent discount relative to private sector rivals Itaú Unibanco Holding and Banco Bradesco, near a six-year high.