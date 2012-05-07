版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 04:39 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-BM&FBovespa derivative, ETFs trading hit record

Average daily traded contracts in the derivatives segment at BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, hit a record 3.518 million contracts in April, according to a statement on Monday. A record 2.69 billion reais ($1.39 billion) worth of exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, changed hands in the month, the company said.

The Bovespa equities segment also posted average daily traded volume of 7.33 billion reais, compared with 7 billion reais in March.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐