STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Patria to pump up capital in Vulcabras

Patria Investimentos, a Brazilian private-equity firm, signed on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding to buy a stake in shoemaker Vulcabras Azaleia, according to a securities filing. Members of both companies will discuss the matter for an unspecified period of time, the filing said.

The Blackstone Group, a leading U.S. buyout firm, is a minority shareholder in Patria.

