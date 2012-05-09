STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Patria to pump up capital in Vulcabras

BRIEF-LSC Communications Q4 sales $919 million
* LSC Communications reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and issues full-year 2017 guidance
Patria Investimentos, a Brazilian private-equity firm, signed on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding to buy a stake in shoemaker Vulcabras Azaleia, according to a securities filing. Members of both companies will discuss the matter for an unspecified period of time, the filing said.
The Blackstone Group, a leading U.S. buyout firm, is a minority shareholder in Patria.
* LSC Communications reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and issues full-year 2017 guidance
* Iron mountain reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* 2016 adjusted profit from operations up 10 pct (Adds details from media briefing)