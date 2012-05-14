STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Votorantim denies bank up for sale-statement

Votorantim Finanças, the investment holding company
that controls Brazil's Banco Votorantim, said in a statement on
Monday that it is "fully committed to its position as a
shareholder and to the bank's future." Banco do Brasil
is considering buying out Banco Votorantim, the
third-biggest Brazilian private sector lender, Reuters reported
late on Sunday.
Reports on a sale of Votorantim "have no basis," the
statement said. Currently, Banco do Brasil owns 49.99 percent of
Votorantim; the Ermirio de Morães family own the remaining 50.01
percent through Votorantim Participações.