STXNEWS LATAM-Credit Suisse "constructive" on Brazil's Randon

Credit Suisse Group analysts led by Bruno Savaris said on Tuesday they are "constructive" on the long-term prospects for Brazil auto parts maker Randon Implementos e Participacoes , citing an improving outlook for heavy vehicle production due to government incentive programs.

The analysts said that "while an optimist stance on the sector isn't straightforward," they would be "tactically buyers" at this level, pointing to better results in the second quarter with recovery in market share and margins.