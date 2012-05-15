版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 15日 星期二 22:05 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexico's IPC edges down on Greek elections news

Mexico's IPC stock index edges down after news that debt-ridden Greece will hold new elections, throwing into question the future of its bailout agreement. The IPC trades near flat, down 0.11 percent to 38,311 points.

