2012年 5月 17日 星期四

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexico's IPC slips for fifth session

Mexico's IPC stock index slips 0.2 percent in early trade Thursday following four straight sessions of losses as concerns about the health of Spain's banks and turmoil in Greece weighed. America Movil led losses, declining 0.6 percent and retailer Grupo Elektra dropped 1.5 percent after sliding more than 10 percent during the last session.

