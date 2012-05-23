版本:
STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares fall, Greece weighs

Mexico's IPC stock index falls 0.70 percent to 37,218 points on growing concerns that Greece could exit the euro zone. Retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico and telecommunications giant America Movil led declines, dropping 0.79 percent and 0.48 percent respectively. The index has fallen seven of the last eight sessions.

