中国
2012年 5月 28日

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares flat on light trading

Mexico's IPC stock index trades near flat, up 0.05 percent to 37,506 points with trading thin as the U.S. stock market is closed for holiday. Investor sentiment in Greece is being lifted by opinion polls showing support for pro-bailout candidates, easing worries the country could exit the euro.

